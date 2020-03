Cowboys NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Predictions on Dak, Amari and The Whole Roster

FRISCO - A full half of the Dallas Cowboys' 2019 roster might be about to enter 2020 free agency without contracts. New coach Mike McCarthy is on-record as wishing to prioritize the in-house guys before going shopping ... but of course it's gonna take two - or, more like 25 to 30 guys - to tango.

The key players? Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Robert Quinn, Byron Jones and Sean Lee - maybe, in the front office's eyes, in that order.

2019-20 KEY NUMBERS

The key numbers? Well, finishing 8-8 in 2019 is one of them. But moving forward ...

Monday at 10:59 p.m. CT is the deadline for NFL teams to place a tag on a player. Monday also starts the NFL's "legal tampering period.'' And at 3 p.m. CT on March 18: The new league year officially begins. ... And the contractual fur flies.

Unless ... COVID-19 causes the NFL to delay it all. That seems a possibility, if only due to the optics of billionaires and millionaires celebrating their riches. Bookmark this spot - Cowboys & NFL Coronavirus News Tracker: Updates - McCarthy Stays Home, Owners Meeting Cancelled - for live updates. And bookmark this spot, too!

SALARY-CAP SPACE

The Cowboys have about $80 million of room under the $200-mil cap. Much has been made about Dallas' ability to "flip switches'' on the way to opening up $120 million of room, but we're told that's not presently the central plan. (Maybe a flip on one or two guys, like the contracts of Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence, who likely have such switches purposely built into their deals. And maybe a money slice with Tyrone Crawford, too.)

FREE AGENT GAME PLAN - PLAYER-BY-PLAYER

Meanwhile, what is the plan for the about-to-be-free Cowboys? Our best guesses, ranked in order of importance/keep-ability, updated as we go ...

Dak Prescott - QB: Neither side wants the franchise tag used here, as Prescott has hinted at withholding his services. Call us optimists here, but recognizing that according to our sources, as of Sunday, March 7 the team had offered a cumulative deal higher than the reported "$33 million APY and $105 million guaranteed,'' we still think a deal making Prescott the highest-paid player in franchise history happens in the coming days.

Worst-case scenario? Hopefully, they get a deal done by July 15, when otherwise the tag goes permanent.

We are told Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak will fail to show for work. We are about to find out if Jones' "you're like family to us'' approach will work.

Amari Cooper - WR: There is logic in predicting that Dallas signs Dak and then uses the franchise tag on Cooper. That would pay him $18.4 million for a "prove-it'' season in 2020. The danger? Cooper might think he's proven too much to be disrespected so.

For now, that - the Chess-pieces retention, one way or the other, of both Dak and Amari - is our prediction.

Robert Quinn - DE: Quinn tells us he'd like to return to his "brothers'' with the Cowboys. But his team-high 11.5-sack season has alerted the NFL to the gas left in his tank.

We predict he'll get offers in excess of $11 mil APY, will be blown away by them, and will be gone.

Byron Jones - CB: We think the Cowboys have prioritized Quinn over Jones - but don't want to "set the market'' with either guy.

Some other team, though, will do so with Jones.

We're told the Cowboys were not interested in paying $15 mil APY - and now we're told there are teams willing to go to $18 mil APY.

Bye-bye, Byron.

Sean Lee - LB: The reader doesn't need "sources'' here. Jerry Jones sees Lee as a central part of the Cowboys, and Lee tells CowboysSI.com that while he "loves the Cowboys,'' he owes it to shop himself.

We see him spurning offers, though, and staying.

Jason Witten - TE: Witten is a human tug-of-war rope inside The Star. The old guard can't let go; the new regime respectfully sees the need to.

In the end, we don't think Jerry will force this on coach Mike McCarthy. Witten will move on, maybe to one of these four spots.

Blake Jarwin - TE: Jarwin has been given a second-round tender worth a $3.2 million salary as the team continues to negotiate.

He's an easy keep - and a valuable weapon as long as he isn't just given 35 percent of the snaps, as was the unfortunate case a year ago.

Antwaun Woods - DT: Dallas would like to get bigger and better here. But Woods is an Exclusive Rights player, so retention of his is easy. "The Human Log'' is also a producer as a try-hard guy.

Maliek Collins - DT: The other starting tackle has talent that's been negated by injury. He's a threat to be stolen away.

Randall Cobb - WR: The hiring of his old Green Bay boss McCarthy renders his return sort of "assumed.''

Kai Forbath - K: Dallas might not hand Forbath a job. But after what the kicking game looked like before his too-late 2019 arrival, the Cowboys will surely hand him a contract.

L.P. Ladouceur - LS: We won't see how valuable he is until he's gone. After 15 years, Dallas doesn't even want to think about that.

Jeff Heath - S: He's a core special-teamer. But Dallas doesn't pay the position and Dallas doesn't want to do so here. Is a "home-team discount'' in play? Or can a better player be purchased?

Joe Thomas - LB: Something about Thomas' level of play - level of intensity? - went south late last year. The Dallas personnel department would like to find it again.

Kavon Frazier - S: A glue guy and special-teamer and you want him on the cheap.

Anthony Brown - CB: Easy to understand if he wishes to reinvent himself elsewhere.

Tavon Austin - WR: John "Bones" Fassel worked with Tavon with the Rams. And here they are together again.

A "blank slate''? Surely Fassel fights for Austin's retention.

Cooper Rush - QB: He got his tender to stay. But there are people here inside The Star who think Dallas is "hanging out'' (a bad thing) without a better Dak backup. And there are others who think Clayton Thorson is the backup Cowboys QB with the real potential.

An unsettled spot here.

Kerry Hyder - DL: A solid Coach Mike McCarthy wants D-line bodies. Hyder might stay on as a cheap rotational guy.

Joe Looney - OL: He's re-made himself into something more than a "class clown.'' Is there another team that might offer him a first-team shot?

C.J. Goodwin - DB: He can't really play a position. He was supposed to be an ace on teams. There's no reason to "pay'' here.

Xavier Su'a-Filo - OL: A solid backup who might get overpaid elsewhere.

Christian Covington - DL: There's no room to prioritize Covington. But a bargain return is possible.

Daniel Ross - DL: Ross is a journeyman who conducts himself like a "pro'' - or at least the RFA before his arrest in November. We're told that case is "going away,'' so maybe Ross won't be.

Justin March - LB: Quality guy with position flex and special-teams skill. Good cheap keep.

Adam Redmond - OL: He's re-upped with a one-year minimum deal.

Malcolm Smith - LB: JoiningThe former Super Bowl MVP was a late-season emergency add. No reason to chase this.

Ray Ray Armstrong - LB: Same as above.

Michael Bennett - DE: Not quite the "locker-room leader'' he's reputed to be by people who've never been in the locker room. He's a "different-drummer'' kind of guy who has talked openly about retirement, about going back to Seattle, about whatever.

Darian Thompson - S: Try-hard guy did not grade out well enough in his time as a spot-starter.

FREE AGENT TARGETS?

We'll use a question mark above because at this early stage, this is purely educated guesswork. But a fun stab at six names? Sure. Let's try ...

-Damon "Snacks'' Harrison - DT: The Cowboys are whispering that the McCarthy/Mike Nolan defense will favor more wide-body defensive tackles than the previous regime. "Snacks'' is 6-3, 350, and just got dumped by Detroit one year after giving him an $11-million extension for one season of play. Oh, and he happens to live in Dallas in the offseason.

-Ron Leary - OG: He got his big deal in Denver and now he's free again, and tells CowboysSI.com here that he's love to return to DFW, where he happens to have an offseason home.

-Aqib Talib - CB: The Dolphins are done with him. He's 33. Does he have much left? Don't know. But we do know this: He shares an agent with Leary. Who shares an agent with Dak Prescott. Yes, CAA's Todd France, the point man in the Dak talks, has plenty of reasons to drop Talib and Leary into a Cowboys conversation, too.

Oh, and yes - Talib went to high school in DFW and maintains roots here.

-Ndamukong Suh - DT: His habit of signing one-year contracts puts him on the Cowboys Gossip Radar every summer ... but he's always been too pricy. Dallas has huge respect for what he does on gamedays. But alas, he'll probably be too pricy again.

-Karl Joseph - S: A logical fit who has a first-round pedigree, was a Raiders playmaker who somehow fell into disfavor, who would seem to be a semi-affordable upgrade from Jeff Heath.

-Dez Bryant - WR: You're probably familiar with his work - and with our many visits with him. Oh, and he lives in DFW.