Cowboys NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Experts on 17 (Plus A Round 1 Trade)

FRISCO - We want to be respectful of NFL Draft mavens - including our own Matthew Postins, who has seen more of these prospects playing in person than most any media person - but we also want to take their expertise with a grain of salt. After all, the NFL Draft is more than a month away, and the Dallas Cowboys themselves cannot be certain who'll they'll select in the first round in 2020 with the 17th overall pick.

But "educated guesses'' from the media "experts''? We're all about that. Here, a grab-bag of predictions:

Bucky Brooks, NFL Network

WR CeeDee Lamb - Oklahoma: “The Cowboys could let Amari Cooper walk as a free agent and replace him with a rugged WR1 boasting dynamic playmaking skills.''

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

CB C.J. Henderson - Florida: “Henderson has a chance to be drafted in the top 10 so this might be the latest he comes off the board.''

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated

Grant Delpit, S, LSU via TRADE - "(Projected trade: The Bills send the 22nd and 86th picks in this year's draft and the first of two fifth-round picks to Dallas for the 17th overall pick): "Delpit is a rangy playmaker with eight interceptions and 24 passes defended in his three seasons at LSU.''

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

WR CeeDee Lamb - Oklahoma - “Assuming veteran receiver Amari Cooper departs in free agency, Lamb would be a great fit for Dallas."

Mel Kiper, ESPN

S Xavier McKinney - Alabama: "The versatile McKinney, who had three interceptions and four forced fumbles last season, is my top-ranked safety in this class."

Todd McShay, ESPN

S Xavier McKinney - Alabama: "Dallas hasn’t had a high-impact safety like McKinney ... in years.''

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report

CB C.J. Henderson — Florida: “Henderson is ready to be a Day 1 starter in the NFL, something the Cowboys need with (Byron) Jones expected to find his way out of town.”

John Owning, The Dallas Morning News (and CowboysSI.com's "Best Coast Boys' Podcast)

CB C.J. Henderson - Florida: "The Florida product may be the best pure cover cornerback outside of Ohio State’s Jeffrey Okudah.''

Matthew Postins, CowboysSI.com

CB Kristian Fulton, LSU - "Fulton is a ‘quality Day 1 outside corner candidate who is scheme-transcendent at the NFL level.''

WalterFootball.com

S Grant Delpit - LSU: "Grant Delpit is an exceptional talent who was once considered a top-10 lock, but has struggled a bit in 2019.”