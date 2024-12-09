Cowboys open AT&T Stadium roof for first time since falling sheet metal debacle
The Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnatti Bengals are set to face one another on Monday Night Football in Week 14. For the Cowboys, it's their second time playing on Monday in a month after losing to the Houston Texans in Week 11.
That was also when Jerry Jones was mocked relentlessly when they tried to open the roof at AT&T Stadium only to have large pieces of sheet metal fall from the sky. It was so bad that they even had to bolt down a piece to keep it from falling during the game.
Not to be deterred by past failures, the Cowboys are trying again to play with the fresh air coming through as they have the roof open ahead of their Week 14 showdown.
The last time a game was played with the roof open was in October of 2022 against the Chicago Bears.
As for the game itself, Dallas is looking for just their second win at home this season. With a record of 5-7 overall, they're just 1-5 in AT&T Stadium. Cincinnati comes in with a record of 4-8 and 3-3 on the road.
