Cowboys pen welcome note for new Dallas sports star Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Cowboys sent a warm welcome to the city's newest sports star, Cooper Flagg, who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Josh Sanchez

Cooper Flagg embraces his mom Kelly Flagg after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Cooper Flagg embraces his mom Kelly Flagg after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are off until late July when NFL training camp officially kicks off, but the city was busy this week rolling out the red carpet for a new star.

Former Duke superstar Cooper Flagg was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, a move that was long anticipated.

Flagg is the second No. 1 overall pick heading to Dallas, following UConn star Paige Bueckers, who was drafted by the WNBA's Dallas Wings earlier this year.

After Flagg's pick was made official, the Cowboys joined in on the welcome party and sent out a graphic and message welcoming the city's newest sports star.

The Cowboys are often active supporting the other Dallas sports franchises, with players actively showing up games to cheer on their peers in the city.

Earlier this year, the Cowboys' offensive line frequented Dallas Stars games during the team's run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

We'll have to see how long it takes for Flagg to show up and support the Cowboys.

Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks.
Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

