Cowboys pen welcome note for new Dallas sports star Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Cowboys are off until late July when NFL training camp officially kicks off, but the city was busy this week rolling out the red carpet for a new star.
Former Duke superstar Cooper Flagg was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, a move that was long anticipated.
Flagg is the second No. 1 overall pick heading to Dallas, following UConn star Paige Bueckers, who was drafted by the WNBA's Dallas Wings earlier this year.
MORE: 3 Cowboys players who could steal a spot during training camp
After Flagg's pick was made official, the Cowboys joined in on the welcome party and sent out a graphic and message welcoming the city's newest sports star.
The Cowboys are often active supporting the other Dallas sports franchises, with players actively showing up games to cheer on their peers in the city.
Earlier this year, the Cowboys' offensive line frequented Dallas Stars games during the team's run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
We'll have to see how long it takes for Flagg to show up and support the Cowboys.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule: Full list of official dates
Cowboys roasted for ‘dull vibe’ in 2025 NFL entertainment ranking
Cowboys' dark horse MVP candidate for 2025 season
NFC East QBs, Dak Prescott, receive high praise in latest QB rankings
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc