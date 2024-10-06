Cowboys players hilariously nail their Cris Collinsworth impressions
In a lighthearted behind-the-scenes moment, several Dallas Cowboys players channeled their inner Cris Collinsworth, delivering their best "now here's a guy" impressions of the famed NFL commentator.
The hilarious impersonations, captured in the Dallas Cowboys' locker room, showcased the playful side of the team as they clearly enjoyed mimicking Collinsworth's phrases and delivery.
SEE MORE: Can the Cowboys' offensive line survive T.J. Watt's wrath?
Fans and teammates alike got a kick out of the impressions, showing that despite the pressure Cowboys fans are feeling after the first four weeks, the team remains in good spirits and confident they can turn the season around.
This humorous moment offered a refreshing glimpse into the personalities of players like Osa Odighizuwa, Eric Kendricks, Deuce Vaughn, and more. It provided a look at the camaraderie within the team, which could be a key factor in fueling their success on Sunday Night Football.
Just as Collinsworth has become a staple of Sunday Night Football, one could argue that the Dallas Cowboys are as well, frequently chosen as a featured team for prime-time matchups. Their consistent presence on Sunday night reinforces their reputation as "America's Team."
