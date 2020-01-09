Cowboys Pro Bowl Number Jumps to 6 As Amari Cooper and Jaylon Smith Added To Roster

FRISCO - A pair of Dallas Cowboys alternates to this year's Pro Bowl have gotten the call, with wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Jaylon Smith being added to the roster on Thursday as injury replacements.

The Cowboys will now have six representatives in the all-star game in Orlando on Jan. 26. The four other Cowboys' Pro Bowlers are Tyron Smith, Ezekiel Elliott, Travis Frederick and Zach Martin. And now Cooper is in and Smith is in, replacing Tampa Bay Bucs receiver Mike Evans and Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, respectively.

Cooper has now been selected to the Pro Bowl roster in four of his first five seasons in the NFL. He led the 2019 Cowboys in catches (79), receiving yards (1,189), and touchdowns (eight).

This marks Smith's first selection to the team after two seasons on the field. The middle linebacker's 142 tackles led Dallas in that department.