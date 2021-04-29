Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'm Back' And Close To 'Game-Ready'

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys were without Dak Prescott for the final 11 games of the 2020 NFL season. He suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during a Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants.

Prescott has since signed a four-year, $160 million deal, $126 million of which is guaranteed. As a result, the progress he makes in his injury rehabilitation is of the utmost importance to the Cowboys organization.

READ MORE: Dak Prescott Weighs In On Cowboys' Focus In NFL Draft

When discussing the progress he's achieved in the injury rehab process, Prescott expressed how he's 'getting close to being 100-percent.' The journey has been a challenge but it's something that he's embraced.

"[The injury] wasn’t damaging, it was challenging," said Prescott. "Obviously, when you're immersed in something like that, you've got to find it deep within yourself and be resilient. I have an amazing support system, starting obviously with my family and friends, and then going to the Cowboys and the fanbase.''

READ MORE: Kyle Pitts Will 'Shock' And Get Drafted By Jerry Jones' Cowboys, Predicts TE's Dad

Prescott also touched on what has motivated him throughout the recovery process. He made it clear that competing to be the best is his utmost priority, not the money that comes with it.

"I’ve never played this game for the rewards and everything that comes with it,'' he said to CBS Sports Radio. "I play this game to be the best at what I do and just play the most elite team game at the highest level. So, at that moment, getting carted off with tears in my eyes was all about knowing that my season was done, that I wasn't going to be able to finish that game and finish the rest of the season with my teammates. Never in a million years did I think about money that was potentially up for grabs that I didn’t get. The game's never been about money for me."

There have been recent updates shared about Prescott's ongoing recovery process from head coach Mike McCarthy and COO Stephen Jones. Hearing the information come from Prescott himself adds more reason for confidence.

During the five appearances Dak Prescott made in 2020, he completed 151-of-222 (68.0%) pass attempts for 1,856 yards and 9 touchdowns. He will look to build on the incredible pace he established after returning to the lineup during the upcoming offseason.

"It wasn't damaging, it was challenging,'' Dak said of the injury. "And I accepted that challenge. I'm excited. I'm back. I'm healthy -- I'm getting close to being 100 percent -- and feeling game-ready.''

READ MORE: Cowboys NFL Draft: Broaddus Mock - Big Decision At 10