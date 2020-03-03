Cowboys Randy Gregory: ‘I’m Hopeful of Playing in 2020'

FRISCO - The Friday report that Randy Gregory has filed for NFL reinstatement is incorrect, or at least premature.

But the Dallas Cowboys optimism is real.

"I'm hopeful of a return to football in 2020,'' Gregory told NFL Network's Jane Slater, adding that the official paperwork has yet to be filed.

That's an important detail because of previous entanglements, delays and unplugging of plans regarding paperwork.

On July 11, we broke the detailed story of Randy Gregory's NFL petition-for-reinstatement plan. The paperwork was to be submitted four days later, on July 15. Ten days later, we wrote a second story quoting two members of the suspended Dallas Cowboys player's legal team, both of whom spoke with optimism about the process.

Then months passed. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was required to issue a judgment within 60 days of a player's submission - and that judgment never came.

So ... what happened? And what's happening now?

In my many stories on and my many conversations with Gregory, the gifted former second-round pick who struggles with issues that include marijuana use, I've stressed that this really needs to be about Gregory the person rather than Gregory the football player.

We're left to conclude that Gregory stumbled then ... but we were told earlier this week (and mentioned on 105.3 The Fan) that hearing he's ready to take another shot at the NFL now.

"I'm working very hard to get to a place where I can be in control,'' Gregory told me then. "It will be a happier place.''

Can that place be back with the Dallas Cowboys, the employer with whom he retails an official tie? That's the idea, and while ESPN reporting that the reinstatement application is official isn't quite right, the idea is that it will eventually be right.

The Cowboys still have Gregory's rights, of course, and he's played very little football over the course of his checkered career. But Cowboys ownership believes in him. Maybe the coming decriminalization of marijuana in the new CBA helps him, too. But most of all, the story here will be that Randy Gregory has found a "happier place'' ... where playing in the NFL is part of the happiness.