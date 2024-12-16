Cowboys RB's recent performances should be applauded, but check the expectations
The Dallas Cowboys picked up their sixth win of the season after a dominating 30-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The win gives the Cowboys their third victory in four weeks. One of the biggest reasons the Cowboys have looked like a different team in the last few weeks has been because of the improvements in the run game.
For the third straight week, Rico Dowdle rushed over 100 yards in a game, finishing with 149 yards on 25 carries against the Panthers. Dowdle's 149 is the most yards he has rushed for in a game all season. However, are these recent performances inflated?
Two of the last three opponents of the Cowboys' have been the Panthers and New York Giants. Both teams rank as the worst run defenses in the league, as well as the third opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, ranking below the top 20 in run defense. Yes, Dowdle's performances have been bright spots in such a bleak season, but do they really mean anything?
Dowdle is getting his moment as the lead back in Dallas. However, should the last few performances give Cowboys fans hope that Dowdle will be the player to lead the unit in 2025? The last three games of the season will be a really great audition for that possibility.
