Cowboys Recent Coach Search Included A Call to Sean Payton of the Saints

ARLINGTON - The Cowboys contacted Sean Payton last offseason, hoping to steal the head coach from the New Orleans Saints, sources confirm. And that raises the issue of whether Dallas could pursue the same path this offseason.

The NFL Network reported that after the Cowboys were ousted by the Rams in the playoffs in January, the Jones family used "back channels'' to reach out to Payton, a former Cowboys assistant who has ties to Dallas-Fort Worth and friendships with Jerry and Stephen Jones.



Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Dallas' interest may have helped to fuel the eventual five-year extension through the 2024 season that the Saints gave Payton in September. And of course, Payton's decision to remain in New Orleans - where he holds enormous power - triggered the Cowboys' decision to stick with coach Jason Garrett for one more season ... without an extension. His five-year contract expires after the season.

The Cowboys are likely about to find themselves in a very similar circumstance from a season ago: A division winner, a playoff team, a step or three shy of true contention, followed by an exploration for a new coach.

Garrett's lame-duck status is nothing new. Nor is Dallas' long-standing interest in Payton. And there is another aspect of this story that can remain the same: Payton's big contract extension was meant to assure that he never leaves the Saints. But that doesn't preclude the Joneses from taking another stab by offering him the financial moon while offering the Saints a draft-pick package and more.

The Dallas Cowboys head coach search has already begun, with a visit with Urban Meyer and Jerry's open mention of college coaches Lincoln Riley and Matt Rhule. Rapoport reported that Ron Rivera, recently fired by the Panthers, will be on the Cowboys list of candidates. And now we know Payton’s name has been in play as well.