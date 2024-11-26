Cowboys rookie has rock bottom performance against the Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys got their first win since October when they took down the Washington Commanders in dramatic fashion. The 34-26 win was much needed for a team that hasn't shown signs of life during their five-game losing streak.
While it was a big win, there is still plenty of work the team needs to do before their quick turnaround against the New York Giants on Sunday. However, some things will not be fixed overnight. Some things may also be in jeopardy of never getting better.
Guyton posted the worst offensive grade of any Cowboys player from Sunday's game. The rookie left tackle earned a 50.9 in pass block and a 53 in run block. Guyton also earned three penalties that put his total up to 12 on the season. The former Oklahoma star has started all nine games this season, but maybe, with Chuma Edoga getting healthy, Guyton will see less and less time.
First-round picks are expected to make immediate impacts in year one. Right now, Guyton's performance has been regressing. While it is too early to put a bust label on him, he will not have a lot of time to get the issues fixed in the fast-moving world known as the NFL.
