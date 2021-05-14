Cowboys Rookie LB Micah Parsons Reveals Dallas ‘Starting’ Plan’

While some think Vander Esch might remain as the middle linebacker, a CowboysSI.com source indicates to us that the ultimate plan is for Micah to win that job.

FRISCO - The process is just beginning. And the veterans are not yet here. But on the first day of work at the Dallas Cowboys rookie minicamp here at The Star, we've got ourselves a new middle linebacker.

"Right now I'm at MIKE linebacker," said Parsons in a visit with DallasCowboys.com. "Looking at the playbook, this is a position for me to go sideline to sideline and make a lot of plays and really stop that run."

READ MORE: Why The Dallas Cowboys Will Lose At Bucs, Why Dez Bryant Wins Over Tim Tebow

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys Open Rookie Minicamp, Sign 4 NFL Draft Picks

The fact that the Penn State product was the No. 12 overall pick in the recent NFL Draft suggests, of course, that his new employees want him on the field.

So today, here inside The Star, here is Parsons, wearing that freshly-minted No. 11 jersey, working to make his presence felt on this Friday as we the start of minicamp.

This weekend will be about practices and walk-throughs and getting familiar with what coaches like new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn want from the new guys. The “new guys” part matters because not yet on the field are vets like Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith and vet signee Keanu Neal. At some point, fourth-round rookie Jabril Cox might be a part of the competition for playing time as well.

READ MORE: 'Utility Man': Cowboys Sign Final NFL Draft Pick OL Matt Farniok

Some think Vander Esch might remain as the middle linebacker, though as CowboysSI.com wrote early Friday, one source indicates to us that the ultimate plan is for Micah to win that job.

At the very least, we now know officially that he’s getting the first crack at it.

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys Sign 6th-Round Rookie Israel Mukuamu, Plan To Move To Safety