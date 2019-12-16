Cowboys Run Over Rams in 44-21 Win

ARLINGTON - With Jason Garrett's job on the line, and their NFC East lead in the balance, the Dallas Cowboys faced a must-win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Led by a dominating defensive performance, and the running game of Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys rose to the occasion, defeating the Rams 44-21 at AT & T Stadium.

From the opening coin toss, it looked like things were trending in another embarrassing direction for the Cowboys after Dak Prescott seemingly made a huge mistake that would have resulted in the Rams receiving the ball to open both the first and second halves.

The Cowboys quickly erased any doubts of ineptitude, however, holding the Rams to a punt on their first possession, and following it up with a score on their first chance of the game.

The Dallas defense held the Rams to just 289 yards of offense, much of which came in garbage time in the fourth quarter and harassed Jared Goff all day long. They were also able to stifle the Ram running game, holding Todd Gurley to just 20 yards on 11 carries.

Offensively, the Cowboys got back to their winning ways as well, accumulating 475 yards from scrimmage on just 68 plays, with Elliott and Tony Pollard combining for 258 yards on on 36 carries for the game.

Amid injury concerns with his hands, Dak Prescott also completed 15 of 23 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

New kicker Kai Forbath also made an impact, going 5-for-5 on extra points and 3-for-3 on field goals.

Following their win over the Rams, Dallas can now cement the NFC East Division title and a playoff spot with a win in Philadelphia over the Eagles next Sunday.