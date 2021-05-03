Cowboys Say 'No' To Keeping Leighton Vander Esch? Micah Just One Factor

What is even involved in the debate and the wait for the Cowboys on Vander Esch? Three factors

FRISCO - If you are a Dallas Cowboys follower who lived through the organizational anguish in 2018 over whether to pick up the fifth-year option of Byron Jones, you are not surprised at a similar in-house debate unfolding right now regarding Leighton Vander Esch.

“We’ll be discussing that after the draft,” COO Stephen Jones said on Monday on 105.3 The Fan.

Now, it's apparently been discussed. And with Monday at 3 p.m. serving as the deadline to decide, Dallas plans to decline the option, per the Dallas Morning News.

That $9.145 million in 2022 suddenly looks even more pricy following the NFL Draft in which the Cowboys selected two linebackers, Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox, in the first and fourth rounds, respectively.

With Keanu Neal, a converted safety, signed in March via free agency, and with Jaylon Smith as a holdover, the linebackers room just got crowded.

“Leighton’s had some unfortunate injury situations,” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said. “We’ll take a look at that and put it all into the mix in terms of where we’re going to be with the salary cap and make a decision that’s in the best interest of our team.''

What is even involved in the debate and the wait? Three factors:

1) Vander Esch suggests he's better than ever following neck surgery. But his injury history is a concern. Not that Dallas can do anything about it, or learn any more, in the next week, but ... there is cause for pause.

2) "Deadlines Make Deals.'' The Jerry Jones-led organization simply lives by this credo. It sometimes causes frustration for the public, sometimes causes issues with signings (see: "Prescott, Dak''), but mostly does not alter much about the decision.

3) As we wrote last week: "Discussing after the draft'' seemed like a fairly specific reference to the idea that if Dallas uses a premium pick on a linebacker - a trade-back? Penn State's Micah Parsons? ... - LVE might suddenly less of a priority.

And now that is exactly what is unfolding.

He could, of course, have his option passed on and remain a Cowboy - though he'd be a free agent next spring and would be free to negotiate anywhere. But no matter what?

“There will be some competition,'' new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. "As a coach, I couldn’t be more pumped for that.”

