Cowboys secure 4 compensatory picks for 2025 NFL Draft

All 10 of the Cowboys’ 2025 draft picks:



First round, No. 12

Second round, No. 12 (44 overall)

Third round, No. 12 (76 overall)

Fifth round, No. 12 (149 overall)

Fifth round, No. 34 (170 overall)

Fifth round, No. 35 (171 overall)

Fifth round, No. 38 (174 overall)

Sixth round,…