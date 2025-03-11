Cowboys secure 4 compensatory picks for 2025 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys will have a busy day three during the 2025 NFL Draft.
The NFL has awarded the team four compensatory picks, giving them a total of seven selections between rounds five through seven.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys to sign former first-round pick to new deal
Dallas will not have a pick in the fourth round due to a trade with the Carolina Panthers last November for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-round selection.
Adding to their draft capital, the Cowboys gained three fifth-round picks (170, 171, 174) and a sixth-round pick (211).
To qualify for compensatory picks, teams must end up with more qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
The Cowboys' 2024 offseason was marked by a heavy talent departure. 12 players left in free agency, while two other key figures, Leighton Vander Esch and Michael Gallup, retired. The team made only three additions: Ezekiel Elliott, Royce Freeman, and Eric Kendricks.
Dallas will now have 10 selections entering April's draft.
