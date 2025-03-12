Cowboys secure final core piece to special teams
The Dallas Cowboys have finalized their special teams infinity gauntlet with the return of another key piece.
According to ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, all-Pro punter Bryan Anger has agreed to terms on a two-year deal.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys to sign former first-round pick to new deal
Anger, who initially joined Dallas as a free agent in 2021, will now enter his fifth season with the organization. During his tenure with the Cowboys, Anger has established himself as one of the NFL's premier punters, earning Second-team All-Pro honors twice (2021, 2023) and securing Pro Bowl selections in those same years.
The veteran punter's consistent performance has been a cornerstone of the Cowboys' special teams unit, providing the team with reliable field position advantages throughout his tenure.
MORE: Cowboys to sign veteran defensive tackle to multi-year deal
Before joining the Cowboys, Anger played for the Houston Texans (2019-2020), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–2018), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2012–2015), where he was the 70th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.
Dallas has retained several key players for its special teams unit, which will be coordinated by first-year coach Nick Sorensen. Notable players include All-Pro returner KaVontae Turpin, long snapper Trent Sieg, and key contributors C.J. Goodwin, Markquese Bell, and Juanyeh Thomas.
