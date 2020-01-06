CowboyMaven
Cowboys Select Mike McCarthy As Next Head Coach

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have selected Mike McCarthy as their next head coach.

The Dallas interview with McCarthy, the former Packers head coach, began on Saturday and continued on Sunday, we're told.

McCarthy, who will be replacing Jason Garrett, spent 13 seasons as the Green Bay head coach, where he won a Super Bowl and had a 125-77-2 record. In Dallas, the Jones family will have him team with QB Dak Prescott as he did with Aaron Rodgers. Yes, there was McCarthy/Rodgers conflict. But the rewards were positive ... just as the Cowboys' weekend-long visit with McCarthy clearly was.

