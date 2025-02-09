Cowboys should look into trading for Swiss Army Knife wide receiver
One of the Dallas Cowboys' primary offseason goals is clear: Find another reliable receiving option to complement star wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb.
Free agency will provide several proven options, including Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs, and Amari Cooper.
Another intriguing possibility for a veteran has emerged: acquiring one of the league's most versatile weapons. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the San Francisco 49ers are expected to explore trade options for Pro Bowl wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
The veteran wideout is all too familiar with Dallas, having never lost a game (4-0) in this historic NFC rivalry. In those games, including two postseason matchups, he has recorded 14 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown.
Earlier this season, the former first-team All-Pro expressed frustration with his limited targets as the 49ers struggled to a 6-11 record. He finished with 51 receptions on 81 targets for 670 yards and three touchdowns, his lowest number of targets since 2020.
It is worth noting however, that 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters that he would like to bring back the former 2019 second round pick for next season.
"He's a good player and has done a ton for this organization," Lynch said via NFL.com. "We're not in the business of letting good players out of here."
Regardless of the outcome, pairing Samuel with Lamb, along with an improved running game, would give the Cowboys a potent offense as they enter the season with a new coaching staff.
