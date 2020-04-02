CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
Game Day
News

'Second-Chance' Cowboys Sign Troubled DE Aldon Smith

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - As much as any owner of any NFL team, Dallas Cowboys boss Jerry Jones believes in the concept of "the second chance.'' But the signing of Aldon Smith may now serve as his best example yet.

Smith hasn’t played since 2015, has served multiple suspensions under both the NFL substance-abuse policy and the Personal Conduct Policy, has had issues ranging from an alleged hit-and-run to a DUI to vandalism ... but the Cowboys are, as is so often the case, willing to give him another shot.

“Clean and sober,'' reports FOX's Jay Glazer, who broke the story and called it "incredible how much he’s turned his life around.''

A source tells CowboysSI.com that Smith is getting a one-year deal worth up to $4 million. And put it all together?

"I've had 'em,'' Jones recently told us when we asked him generally about his "second-chance'' philososphy. "I’ve had nine lives. It only feels like the right thing to do, for me to give people second chances.''

Glazer is especially connected in this area and has a conduit to the Jones family as well; it would not surprise if Glazer's report has a direct tie to Dallas' decision. There are deeper connections here, though: new Cowboys defensive line coach Jim Tomsula worked with Smith from 2011 to 2014 when he served in that capacity with the Niners.

Smith is reportedly in the process of applying for NFL reinstatement, a possibility that increases due to the new CBA that lessens the harsh views on marijuana use. Of course, the new CBA does not take lightly things like an alleged hit-and-run, a DUI or a charge of vandalism.

It is not yet known if the Cowboys feel they have an inside track on what the commissioner's office might rule on Smith, 30, who was a star in San Francisco early in his career after being the seventh-overall choice in the 2011 NFL Draft. He recorded 33.5 sacks in his first 32 games and 42 in his first 43 games before behavioral troubles derailed his career.

The Cowboys need help at defensive end, and with league clearance - something suspended pass-rusher Randy Gregory is also seeking - they may have just found it. ... if second chances are taken advantage of.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Cowboys Trade For Jets Jamal Adams? Go For It

Cowboys Dream Trade Target Jamal Adams of The Jets Has Said, 'I Want To Be In New York!' But His New Deal Isn't Done There Yet, So ...

Mike Fisher

April Fools' Day: Mark Cuban and The All-Time Greatest Sports Prank

April Fools' Day 2020 is No Joke, But It's a Good Time to Recall the NBA's Mark Cuban and The All-Time Greatest Sports Prank

Mike Fisher

I Miss Dallas Sports

The Score Right Now? COVID-19, Sports 0. Cowboys and Mavs and Rangers and Stars and More and I Miss Sports

Richie Whitt

NFL Expanded Playoffs Now would’ve Been No Help to Decade of Cowboys

Despite The Expanded Post Season Format, The Dallas Cowboys Still Would Have Missed Out On Most Of Their Playoff Chances

Mike Fisher

by

rodzilla13

NFL Trudges Forward: Owners' Vote 'Yes' on New 14-Team 2020 Playoffs

At This Particular Moment, More Football Sounds Good; NFL Trudges Forward as Owners' Vote Approves the New 14-Team 2020 Playoffs

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: SI Pinpoints CBs and WRs for Cowboys Rounds 1 and 2

NFL Draft Predictions From SI's Andy Benoit, Who Pinpoints CBs and WRs for the Dallas Cowboys in Rounds 1 and 2

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Murder Mystery: Why Are They Pretending Tyrone Crawford is 'Untouchable'?

A Dallas Cowboys Murder Mystery: Why Are They Pretending That The Idea of a Tyrone Crawford Contract Re-Do is Dead?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Draft: Come Inside Jerry Jones' Chummy, Crowded 'War Room' - Coronavirus-Style

The 2020 NFL Draft Will Move From a 'Ghost Town' Las Vegas Into A No-Live-Audience TV Show. What Will COVID-19 Do To Jerry Jones' Chummy, Crowded Dallas Cowboys 'War Room'? Come Inside ...

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Murder Mystery: Scoop on Why Zuerlein Does Not Kill Forbath's Chances

A Dallas Cowboys Murder Mystery: Why New Kicker Greg Zuerlein Did NOT Just Kill Kai Forbath's Chances of Making the 2020 Roster

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Free Agency Tracker: The Latest on the Roster and the Cap

Updated by the Minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Predictions on Dak, Amari and The Whole Roster of Cowboys Without Contracts

Mike Fisher