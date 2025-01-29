Cowboys sign VP of Player Personnel Will McClay to contract extension
The Dallas Cowboys have ensured the continuity of their player personnel department by signing Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay to a multi-year contract extension, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.
McClay, who has overseen the Cowboys' scouting operations since 2014, has been a cornerstone of the organization's success in recent years. During his tenure, he has identified and drafted an impressive array of talent, including 15 Pro Bowlers and six All-Pro selections.
MORE: Cowboys plan to make projected $100 million free agent a ‘priority’
This extension is a key move for the Cowboys as they embark on a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. McClay's expertise and deep knowledge of the league will be invaluable as the team navigates the challenges of improving a roster that finished the 2024 season 7-10 and missed the playoffs.
McClay's journey with the Cowboys began in 2002 when he joined the organization as a Pro Scout and served as head coach of the Dallas Desperados of the Arena Football League from 2004-2008 and was named AFL Coach of the Year in 2006.
He steadily climbed the ranks, holding various positions including Pro Scouting Coordinator, Director of Football Research, Assistant Director of Player Personnel, and Senior Director of Pro/College Scouting before ascending to his current role.
