Cowboys Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Could Work For New Coach McCarthy

FRISCO - Jimmy Johnson used to call them "ball guys.'' It's the football equivalent of basketball's "gym rat.'' New Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy? He's a "ball guy.'' And some of his new 2020 staff will, to some degree, reflect that mentality.

Cowboys sources have made it clear that while the Jones family has certain members of the carryover staff that it would prefer to retain - offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and O-line coach Marc Colombo most prominently - ownership isn't shoving ideas down McCarthy's throat.

McCarthy will, it seems, have the authority to pick his own staff, something that represents a change around here dating back to the 1994 hiring of Barry Switzer, who adopted Johnson's sitting assistants.

Below, we'll go position-by-position, with notes on what we know and what we hear ... and we'll update as the process continues regarding the 25-man Dallas staff, 18 of whom reportedly have expiring deals.

Head Coach - Mike McCarthy, new five-year contract

OFFENSE

Offensive Coordinator - Kellen Moore is under contract and is a Jones favorite. And the 2019 Cowboys, by the numbers, were a high-ranking offense. But even if McCarthy wants to keep him (likely), will Kellen get to call the plays? Or will a college job like the OC at the University of Washington back home lure him?

Quarterbacks - Jon Kitna (under contract) is a heck of a success story and Dak Prescott gives him lots of credit for his improvement as a QB. At the same time, Garrett and Kellen and Kitna and Doug Nussmeier (the tight ends coach with a QB background) ended up being a lot of chefs in the Dak kitchen.

Offensive Line - Marc Colombo is under contract and personally impressed the big boss, Jerry Jones, when the owner poked his head into O-line meetings. Colombo gets some credit for the huge reduction in sacks this year and for the development of right tackle La'el Collins. Colombo is that "ball guy'' type, an East Coast tough guy (he's from Boston, McCarthy from Pittsburgh) who can strike some fear in his charges.

However ...

Colleague Bryan Broaddus has dropped the name of James Campen as a McCarthy connection. Campen's been with the Browns but he was a McCarthy O-line coach in Green Bay.

Assistant Offensive Line - Adam Kleffner served in this position last year.

Running Backs - Gary Brown, himself a former NFL running back, is a jovial sort who has forged a deep big-brother relationship with Ezekiel Elliott - and it's clearly worked. But word is McCarthy has his eye elsewhere, maybe on another RB coach with Zeke connections.

Wide Receivers - Sanjay Lal represents a fascinating situation for Dallas. This is a bright and innovative position coach who is under contract. But sources tell us that Lal conflicted at times with Amari Cooper and the WR room, and in the Week 16 loss to the Eagles that essentially crushed Dallas' playoff chances, Lal was the fall guy for Cooper not being on the field in the clutch.

Assistant Wide Receivers - Kyle Valero served in this spot last year, but he is a young coach who has helped in other capacities, too.

Tight Ends - In another time and another place, Doug Nussmeier might be a QB coach or even an offensive coordinator. In Dallas? Despite his contributions, surely the Jones family would wish to check in on the plans of the maybe-retiring/someday-coaching Jason Witten before anything else is locked in.

Offensive Assistant - Stephen Brown is a continuation of the Cowboys' habit of employing young developmental staffers.

DEFENSE

Defensive Coordinator - Rod Marinelli has done it all and seen it all but he's not going to be the DC here anymore, as McCarthy has already lined up credentialed old pal Mike Nolan for that gig. Now, Rod was also officially the defensive line coach here. We never quite saw him see him hanging on for that, especially as his contract is expired. ...

And now we know that McCarthy plans to grab Jim Tomsula in that role. Tomsula, 51, was the Niners head coach in 2015 after serving as their defensive line coach from 2007-14. Tomsula is a Mike Nolan protege and guess what else?

He's from Pittsburgh. He's a "ball guy.''

Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs - Kris Richard is an interesting case study. He's no longer under contract. He just interviewed for the top spot with the Giants. He's smart and fiery.

But, as one source tells us, "It didn't work.''

Maybe the meshing of the Marinelli/Richard philosophies didn't work, or maybe by "it didn't work'' our source means the rather secretive Richard conflict with linebackers coach Ben Bloom, which involved linebacker Jaylon Smith, eventually required the involvement of COO Stephen Jones, and resulted in Bloom missing time from work with the "flu.''

The Cowboys are not good enough to endure such silliness in 2020. Multiple media reports - noting that Richard played for Nolan briefly in San Francisco - insist Richard is staying in Dallas. That's not what we hear. We will monitor.

Safeties - Greg Jackson held this role in 2019.

Linebackers - Ben Bloom is a bright guy who has collected wisdom from a variety of coaching trees. But 2019 was not a banner year for his group.

Defensive Tackles - Leon Lett is "family'' within The Star. Is that enough?

Defensive Assistant - Andre Gurode was of course a top-notch O-lineman in his day and has worked in scouting, too.

Defensive Assistant - Ken Amato has this role.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Special Teams Coordinator - Keith O'Quinn held this role in 2019 and it did not go well for his overwhelmed group. We're told that O'Quinn, who has personal support from people in the scouting department, might be moved there while McCarthy pursues Rams special-teams boss John Fassel, one of the best in the business.

Special Teams Assistant - Phillip Tanner and Carlos Polk work here. Tanner, the DFW kid and former Cowboys running back, has a spark to the way he does his job.

Director of Advance Scouting and Special Projects - Judd Garrett is the brother of ousted head coach Jason Garrett.

STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING

Director of Strength and Conditioning - Mike Woicik oversees a group that includes Brett Bech, Markus Paul and Kendall Smith. Woicik has a safe full of Super Bowl rings. But it's time to modernize here.

A final note: As we write this, on Tuesday night ahead of the Wednesday press conference at The Star, McCarthy has not yet met with the in-the-building staffers, a sign, we suppose, that things are moving fast.