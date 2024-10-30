Cowboys' star defender misses practice due to undisclosed injury
Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs was absent from practice today due to an undisclosed injury. The team has not yet released any further details regarding the severity of the injury or its potential impact.
Diggs, now in his fifth season, has been dealing with an ankle injury since early October. He exited the Week 4 game against the New York Giants due to a leg injury but later returned to the field.
The NFL's leader in interceptions in 2021, has been hit with an injury bug the past two seasons. Diggs missed 15 games in 2023 due to a torn ACL that he suffered during a Week 3 practice session.
Through seven games this season, Diggs has recorded 28 tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception.
Check back on Cowboys on SI for updates on Diggs' injury status.
