Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin commits to donating part of deal to OSU

Matthew Postins

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin didn’t waste much time spending part of his new three-year, $24.25 million contract, as he committed to paying it back to his alma mater.

Alicia Jessop, who writes about sports, law, and business for The Athletic, reported late Monday that Jarwin would donate a portion of his new contract to Oklahoma State to help workers impacted by the cancellation of spring sports.

The Big 12 announced on Friday that it was canceling all spring sports, both non-conference, and conference, for the rest of the season. The cancellation was a response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Jarwin played three seasons for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, amassing 41 receptions, 616 yards, and five touchdown receptions. He was an All-Big 12 First-Team selection in 2015 and an All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2016.

The Cowboys signed Jarwin as an undrafted free agent in 2017, waived him after the preseason and then re-signed him to their practice squad, where he was eventually promoted and made his NFL debut against Philadelphia on Oct. 26, 2017.

Jarwin has started 11 games in his three-year NFL career and has 58 receptions for 672 yards and 6 touchdowns. He had career highs in receptions (31) and receiving yards (365), and tied his career-best in touchdown receptions (3), in 2019.

Jarwin, a restricted free agent, signed a three-year contract extension with the Cowboys on Monday, a $24.25 million deal that included $9.25 million in guaranteed money. Jarwin will now be a free agent after the 2022 season. 

