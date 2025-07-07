Cowboys, Texans & NFL Foundation contribute $1.5 million to Texas flooding victims
The Dallas Cowboys are giving back to the community after deadly flash flooding hit the central Texas area.
On Sunday, the NFL shared a message on their social channels that the Cowboys, Houston Texans, and the NFL Foundation would be combining to give $1.5 million to those affected by the deadly storms.
RELATED: Cowboys' Dak Prescott named 2025's 'best value' QB in Fantasy Football
"The National Football League's two Texas-based teams-the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans-are uniting with the NFL Foundation to support the victims; families and survivors of the heartbreaking floods in central Texas, Together they will contribute $1.5 million to provide both immediate assistance and long-term resources to those most impacted by the catastrophic flooding."
Kieran Kelly of The Telegraph is reporting that 59 people are confirmed dead from the deadly flooding in central Texas, with many missing, including 27 girls from a summer camp in Hunt, Texas. According to Kelly, 38 adults and 21 children were among the deceased in Kerry County, while 10 more have died in other counties.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back
Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster
Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car
PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc