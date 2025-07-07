Cowboys Country

Cowboys, Texans & NFL Foundation contribute $1.5 million to Texas flooding victims

The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and the NFL Foundation are giving back to communities affected by the deadly flooding in Texas.

Tyler Reed

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedEx Field.
A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedEx Field. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are giving back to the community after deadly flash flooding hit the central Texas area.

On Sunday, the NFL shared a message on their social channels that the Cowboys, Houston Texans, and the NFL Foundation would be combining to give $1.5 million to those affected by the deadly storms.

RELATED: Cowboys' Dak Prescott named 2025's 'best value' QB in Fantasy Football

"The National Football League's two Texas-based teams-the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans-are uniting with the NFL Foundation to support the victims; families and survivors of the heartbreaking floods in central Texas, Together they will contribute $1.5 million to provide both immediate assistance and long-term resources to those most impacted by the catastrophic flooding."

Kieran Kelly of The Telegraph is reporting that 59 people are confirmed dead from the deadly flooding in central Texas, with many missing, including 27 girls from a summer camp in Hunt, Texas. According to Kelly, 38 adults and 21 children were among the deceased in Kerry County, while 10 more have died in other counties.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher

Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back

Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster

Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car

PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News