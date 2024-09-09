Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Browns in Week 1 season opener
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their 2024 season on the road against the Cleveland Browns from Huntington Bank Field.
Here are the top plays and highlights from their season opener.
Prescott Connects with Lamb for Big Gain!
Dak Prescott launches a deep pass down the right sideline to CeeDee Lamb, who makes the catch and is forced out of bounds at the Cleveland 26-yard line.
The explosive play gains 34 yards for the Cowboys, setting them up in excellent field position.
Dallas Strikes! Prescott to Cooks for Six!
Dak Prescott under pressure throws a perfect deep pass to Brandin Cooks on the left side of the field, who catches it in stride for a 21-yard touchdown!
Parsons Wrecks Havoc! Sacks Watson for Loss
Micah Parsons explodes through the offensive line and brings down Deshaun Watson for a 5-yard sack!
Zeke Powers Through for Six!
Ezekiel Elliott muscles his way up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown run!
Eric Kendricks Intercepts Tipped Pass
Micah Parsons forces a Deshaun Watson tipped pass that leads to an Eric Kendricks interception.
Turpin Takes it to the House!
KaVontae Turpin leaves defenders in the dust on a 60-yard punt return TD.
Defense Delivers! Overshown Disrupts the Browns' Drive!
DeMarvion Overshown brings down Deshaun Watson for a crucial 3-yard sack on 4th down.
Turnover Time! Diggs Makes a Diving Interception!
Deshaun Watson's pass is picked off by Trevon Diggs! The Cowboys' cornerback snags the ball intended for Elijah Moore.
