Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 12
The Dallas Cowboys visited the Washington Commanders for a Week 12 NFC East battle, desperately aiming to snap a five-game losing skid.
A defensive struggle in the first half was followed by a high-scoring fourth quarter that saw both teams trade a total of five touchdowns and 41 points in the final period.
The end result was a 34-26 upset, which allowed Dallas to secure its first win since Week 5, ending their longest losing streak since 2015.
Here are the Cowboys' top plays and highlights from their road battle in the nation's capital.
Schoonmaker moves the chains early
Tight End Luke Schoonmaker gets Dallas going with a 24-yard catch and run.
The Lion hunts the prey
Linebacker Micah Parsons drops rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels for first sack of the game.
Golston with the takeaway
Defensive end Chauncey Golston makes a crucial play, intercepting a pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Brooks and Rush connect for a big play
Just before the half, quarterback Cooper Rush connects on a deep ball to wide receiver Jalen Brooks for 41 yards, setting up a Dallas field goal.
Rush to Tolbert! Touchdown!
Quarterback Cooper Rush connects with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert for a six-yard touchdown, giving Dallas a 10-9 lead on the road.
Josh Butler PBU forces 4th down
Cornerback Josh Butler's third pass break up of the game leads to a Washington punt.
Wilson uses the force
Safety Donavan Wilson forces a critical fumble that led to a Dallas recovery by linebacker Eric Kendricks.
Touchdown! 🎯 Schoonmaker delivers
Tight End Luke Schoonmaker's first touchdown of the season extends Dallas' lead 20-9.
99 yards of pure Turpin excitement! 💥
KaVontae Turpin activated his speed on a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, extending Dallas' lead to 27-17.
