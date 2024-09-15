Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Saints in Week 2 home opener
Buckle up, Dallas Cowboys fans! AT&T Stadium has once again opened its doors to America's Team and welcome the New Orleans Saints for their home opener.
The Cowboys, fresh off a 33-17 win in Week One over the Cleveland Browns aim to extend their impressive 16-game regular season home winning streak.
Meanwhile, the Saints are riding high after a dominating 47-10 victory over their NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers.
Although the Cowboys' home opener wasn't what they envisioned, there were still standout moments and impressive plays worth noting.
Here are some of the top plays from Sunday's loss.
Who Needs Two Hands
Tight End Luke Schoonmaker makes it look easy with a one-handed grab to move the chains for a Dallas first down.
Catch CeeDee if you can!
Cowboys narrow the Saints' lead as Dak Prescott finds CeeDee Lamb for a 65-yard touchdown.
Dak ➡️ Tolbert
Dak Prescott goes long to Jalen Tolbert who showcases unbelievable concentration un 39-yard reception.
