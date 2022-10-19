Skip to main content

Tyron Smith Injury Status: 'Notable Progress,' Says Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith was thought to be out indefinitely, but owner Jerry Jones has given hope of a potential return in 2022.

"Ripped off the bone." That is what All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith had happen to hamstring.

That injury sounds like one that could take more than four months to return from ... and in the case of a pro football player in his 30s, maybe an injury that doesn't lead to an NFL return at all. 

Bur in Smith's case, he could be back sooner, says Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

"I don't have a game in mind but his progress is notable," said Jones on 105.3 The Fan on Smith's progress. "His work is intense. We are gonna see a lot of football out of Tyron. It'll be closer to the end of the year, but we're gonna see a lot of football."

While Jerry's update is undoubtedly be welcome news, we might suggest there is still a fair chance we don't see the future Hall of Famer suit up in 2022. ... mostly because we have grown accustomed to tamping down our investment in "Dr. Jones''' optimistic takes on such matters.

Fortunately, rookie Tyler Smith's NFL learning curve pushed into overdrive in the wake of the Tyron injury. Taken with the 24th pick in the 2022 Draft, the left tackle out of Tulsa has started all six games for the Cowboys. Moreover, he has played 100 percent of snaps in each game. Many thought penalties were going to be a problem. He's had just three in six games.

Talk about fast-tracking a rookie's development.

Tyron playing in 2022 after an intense rehab, as a 31-year-old, would be a fine story and would give Dallas some extra muscle (and some big O-line decisions) for the stretch run. For now, soon to be protecting the returning QB Dak Prescott, Tyler Smith is getting experience. ... while Tyron Smith, having battled through so many injuries in the back half of his career, is offering hope.

