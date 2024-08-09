Cowboys, Vikings finalizing swap of former top 100 draft picks
The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings are swapping former top 100 picks.
To cap off a busy week in Oxnard, the Cowboys will be sending cornerback Nashon Wright to the Vikings in exchange for former second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr.
The trade will become official once both players pass their physicals.
It is the second year in a row that the Cowboys have made a cornerback swap involving one of their 2021 draft picks.
Last season, the Cowboys sent 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Noah Igbinoghene.
This year, they send Wright, the team's 2021 third-round pick, to Minnesota for Booth, the Vikings' 2022 second-round pick.
Wright played in 32 games for the Cowboys with three starts in three seasons, playing primarily on special teams.
Booth, meanwhile, played in six games as a rookie before suffering an injury. Last year, he appeared in all 17 games with one start.
