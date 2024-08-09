Cowboys Country

Cowboys, Vikings finalizing swap of former top 100 draft picks

The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a trade to swap former top 100 picks Nashon Wright and Andrew Booth.

Josh Sanchez

Dec 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (40) react after a fumble recovery against the Detroit Lions during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Dec 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (40) react after a fumble recovery against the Detroit Lions during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings are swapping former top 100 picks.

To cap off a busy week in Oxnard, the Cowboys will be sending cornerback Nashon Wright to the Vikings in exchange for former second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr.

The trade will become official once both players pass their physicals.

It is the second year in a row that the Cowboys have made a cornerback swap involving one of their 2021 draft picks.

Last season, the Cowboys sent 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Noah Igbinoghene.

This year, they send Wright, the team's 2021 third-round pick, to Minnesota for Booth, the Vikings' 2022 second-round pick.

Wright played in 32 games for the Cowboys with three starts in three seasons, playing primarily on special teams.

Booth, meanwhile, played in six games as a rookie before suffering an injury. Last year, he appeared in all 17 games with one start.

