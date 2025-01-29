Cowboys' VP Will McClay emphasizes organizational alignment with Brian Schottenheimer
The Dallas Cowboys are entering a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and one of the key aspects in this move is ensuring a strong collaborative effort between the coaching staff and the front office.
Cowboys' Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay provided insight into the organization's direction under Schottenheimer during his media availability at the Senior Bowl, highlighting the importance of alignment between the front office and coaching staff.
"I think that's the greatest part, being aligned from top down," McClay stated. "That's one of the commitments we all made, sitting in there, about what we're going to do and how we're going to do it. It starts with ownership coming down, but Schotty has a plan, has a vision. We're going to support that. What we'll do is continue to add good players."
Speaking about his history with Schottenheimer, McClay shared insights from their working relationship of the past three seasons.
"My interaction with him started when he was here in the original role and saw how he grinded," McClay said. "He was a really big part of the advance process. You got a great feel for his understanding of personnel, how personnel is used."
McClay expressed confidence in Schottenheimer's leadership and communication style.
"I have a great feeling about Schotty and what he's looking for," he said. "He's going to communicate. He's going to overcommunicate. He's going to ask his staff to do that. They're going to overcommunicate with us and we're going to overcommunicate with them. That's how we're going to get it done the first year. And we'll continue to grow and get better at it."
This emphasis on open communication and shared vision is crucial for the success of any NFL team. By ensuring that the coaching staff and front office are on the same page, the Cowboys can effectively identify and acquire the talent needed to improve the roster.
