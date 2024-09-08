Cowboys vs. Browns Week 1 now face off between two biggest guaranteed contracts in NFL history
The 2024 NFL season is set to begin with a bang, as the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns face off in a Week 1 clash that pits the two quarterbacks with the largest guaranteed contracts in league history against each other.
Dak Prescott, the Cowboys' three-time Pro Bowler, will lead America's Team into Cleveland, who just signed a record-setting four-year $240 million contract with a historic $231 million guaranteed extension.
He'll face off against Deshaun Watson, whose own $230 million fully guaranteed deal sent shockwaves through the league in 2022.
While the financial implications of these contracts will undoubtedly be a major talking point, the on-field battle between these two quarterbacks could be just as exciting.
MORE: Dak Prescott reveals what motivates him ahead of 2024 NFL season
Prescott, fresh off a career season which he finished second in MVP voting, has consistently led the Cowboys to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler himself, aims to re-establish his dominance after a 2023 season that was cut short to injury.
This Week 1 matchup carries significant weight for both teams. The Cowboys, under immense pressure to make a deep playoff run, need to start the season strong. The Browns, with a revamped roster and a motivated Watson, are eager to prove they are contenders in the AFC North.
Beyond the quarterback duel, the game offers intriguing matchups across the board. The Cowboys' high-powered offense, led by Prescott and star receiver CeeDee Lamb, will face a tough Browns defense featuring one of the league's best pass-rushing duos in Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith.
Ultimately, the game's outcome may hinge on which quarterback can best handle the immense pressure and expectations that come with their massive contracts. Both Prescott and Watson have proven their ability to perform at an elite level, but the Week 1 spotlight will be especially intense.
As the 2024 NFL season kicks off, all eyes will be on Cleveland as two of the league's highest-paid quarterbacks take center stage in a matchup that could set the tone for both teams early in the season.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —