Cowboys vs. Falcons GAMEDAY: Bounce-Back?

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys are seeking a bounce-back victory as the Atlanta Falcons come to town. The Falcons, winners of three of their last four games, have been somewhat of a surprise this season and would be in the playoffs in the NFC if the postseason began today.

In Atlanta's most recent win over the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-30 passing. He is tied with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for the third-best completion percentage in the league at 69.4 percent.

After the Cowboys fell flat vs. the Denver Broncos last week, a win over Atlanta would be significant. A strong performance from Prescott would show that his strained calf is behind him. A good showing from the Cowboys defense would help get Dallas back on track and give defensive coordinator Dan Quinn something to feel good about. Quinn will face Atlanta for the first time since the Falcons fired him last season.

"There is no time to take a stroll down memory lane," Quinn said. "We’ve got some sh-t to fix."

NEW KICKER: The Cowboys have a new and temporary kicker for Sunday’s game. Dallas moved kicker Greg Zuerlein to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and conducted what a source termed an “emergency” tryout for a replacement. Lirim Hajrullahu grabbed the job, partially because he has a history with Dallas special-teams coordinator John Fassel.

GOING STREAKING: Dak Prescott is on a streak of five consecutive games with multiple touchdown passes, tying the longest streak of his career. If Prescott throws two touchdown passes Sunday, he will reach the third-longest streak among active NFL quarterbacks and tie for fifth in team history.

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: Cowboys defensive end and sack leader Randy Gregory sustained a calf strain in practice on Wednesday and was placed on Injured Reserve. He'll miss a minimum of three games.

RECORDS: DALLAS COWBOYS (6-2) VS. ATLANTA FALCONS (4-4)

ODDS: The Cowboys are 9-point favorites over the Falcons. The over/under is 54.5 total points.

BETTING TRENDS: Dallas is 7-1 against the spread; Atlanta only 3-5.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 12 p.m. CT.

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: “He’s a unicorn like me.” - Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons about Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The rookies were drafted eight spots apart in the first round and share some Pennsylvania high school history. Pitts helped Archbishop Wood beat Parsons and Harrisburg High to win a state championship in 2016.