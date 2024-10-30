Cowboys vs. Falcons, NFL Week 9: betting odds & preview
The Dallas Cowboys will have to continue having a short memory as they look to avoid dropping their third straight when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. The Falcons are 5-3, sitting first in the NFC South.
The Cowboys will have their hands full in this one. According to ESPN BET, the team isn't expected to win, but the spread may surprise you.
Common Theme
Spread: +3 Dal
O/U: 43.5
ML: +125 Dal
Make it three games in a row that the Cowboys have been underdogs when it comes to the betting odds. However, three points does seem a lot less than I expected, and I don't consider myself a sports betting master.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys getting Simpsons makeover for upcoming MNF appearance
However, if you're feeling lucky and believe the Cowboys can pull this one off, then maybe the spread and moneyline are giving you the look right now.
Control The Possessions
How do you stop an offense that can score at any moment? Easy, keep your offense on the field. The Cowboys should try to eat up as much clock as they can with long offensive possessions. However, in order to do that, a team needs a good running game.
News flash: the Cowboys don't have that. With the banged-up defense and a sputtering offense, the victory plan is looking hard to create. The best Cowboys game plan may be to find CeeDee Lamb as many times as possible and maybe try him in the backfield as well.
A loss on Sunday could all but put the finishing touches on this Cowboys season.
