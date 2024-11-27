Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 13: betting odds & preview

A quick look at the big Thanksgiving Day matchup between the NFC East rivals.

Tyler Reed

The celebration of the Dallas Cowboys' dramatic win over the Washington Commanders will be short-lived. The team will meet the New York Giants on Thursday in the annual Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas.

It's a game that may actually favor the Cowboys. Let's take a look at the current betting odds and a quick preview of the Turkey Day showdown.

Home Favorites?

Dallas Cowboy
Spread: -3.5 DAL

O/U: 37.5

ML: -195

Yes, ESPN BET has your beloved Cowboys are favored to take the holiday matchup at three-and-a-half-point favorites. The Cowboys have yet to win a home game this season, but the team already holds a victory over the Giants this season. Will Thursday finally be the day?

MORE: Cowboys vs Giants, NFL Week 13: Start time, live stream, TV channel

One For The Taking

Dallas Cowboy
Both teams are at a crossroads. Injuries have changed the entire course the Cowboys were hoping to take this season, while the Giants are starting the rebuild early after releasing quarterback Daniel Jones. There's a reason the point total sits at 37.5.

Both offenses have some questions that need to be answered, but it will be the Cowboys' defense that carries this team to victory. Look for the unit to get after Tommy DeVito early and often. I like the Cowboys in this one.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.

