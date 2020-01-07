Cowboys vs. Huskies: Kellen Moore Poised To Make a Career-Defining Choice

FRISCO - The Cowboys or the Huskies? A fast track in college or unknown terrain in the NFL? That's the decision facing Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Cowboys ownership thinks Moore, 31, is a "boy wonder'' now and a future star in the coaching ranks. In his first season as an offensive coordinator, Moore helped the 2019 Cowboys to statistical success as Dallas topped the league in total offensive yards (431.5) per game.

Those in charge at the University of Washington under new head coach Jimmy Lake apparently think the same thing, as Moore's name is all over the media in Washington State as a candidate to be the coordinator there.

Does Moore think of himself as a college coach or a pro coach? Assuming he someday wants to be a head coach, does that happen more quickly and more suitably by staying in the NFL or by going to college?

We're told new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is amenable to the Jones family's desire to retain the 31-year-old Moore on staff, and maybe to be his offensive coordinator. But how much authority would Moore have in that set-up? How long would the leash be? And isn't it more appealing for the McCarthy play-caller to be McCarthy himself?

It's worth noting that the Joneses seem to be "suggesting'' ideas to McCarthy rather than forcing them on him - a Cowboys management tradition that invites conflict.

The other option for Moore, a native of Prosser, Washington, who played under former Huskies head coach Chris Petersen at Boise State? Step right into the Huskies program, now overseen by Petersen's successor Jimmy Lake, and have obvious power and a clearer path toward climbing to the top of the profession.