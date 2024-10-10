Cowboys vs. Lions: 3 keys to victory for Week 6
Coming off a thrilling primetime victory, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) return home to AT&T Stadium for the first time since Week 3. Their opponent: the red hot Detroit Lions (3-1), who are looking to continue their strong start.
Dallas is looking for its first home win as they are currently 0-2 on their home turf. Interestingly, their last win in Arlington was in Week 17 of 2023 against the Lions, with a score of 20-19. The game featured a near comeback by Detroit and ended in a controversial manner.
Sunday's contest will mark the third consecutive season in which the Cowboys battle the Lions at home and the third time in the past four meetings.
The all-time series between the teams is led by Dallas with a record of 19 wins to 12 losses. Dallas has also emerged victorious in the last six meetings between the two teams.
As for Detroit, they enter Week 6 well-rested following an early bye week. Their last game was a 42-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Quarterback Jared Goff finished the game with a perfect 18/18 for 292 yards and two touchdowns.
Overall, Dan Campbell's team boasts one of the most talented rosters in the league, featuring seven Pro Bowlers and five All-Pros last season.
The Lions rank third in total offense, averaging 397 yards per game, seventh in passing with 245.8 yards per game, and sixth in rushing with 151.3 yards per game.
Defensively, the Lions rank third in the NFL against the run, allowing just 90.8 yards per game.
The Cowboys' defensive line has been hit hard by injuries. Currently, four defensive ends are sidelined, with the most recent being rookie Marshawn Kneeland, who suffered a lateral meniscus tear on Sunday night. This leaves Dallas relying on a depleted front to contain Detroit's potent offense.
Another important game for the Cowboys, as they aim to keep up with the Washington Commanders (4-1) who are currently leading the NFC East. Let's examine three crucial factors for Dallas to win in Sunday's game.
Pressure Jared Goff despite injuries up front
Dallas entered Week 5 with a depleted pass rush and became even thinner during the game. Despite this, the defense still managed to secure three sacks, one more than the Steelers, and eight quarterback hits.
Despite the absence of key defensive linemen like Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys will still need to find a way to generate pressure on Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
To do so, the Cowboys will once again rely on the likes of Carl Lawson, Linval Joseph, Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa, and others to get the job done.
"The positive of losing a player is that a young player, usually your depth, is going to get some reps, a player that can get better for the future," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 earlier this week.
Goff has been remarkably durable this season, only being sacked seven times in four games, which ranks 27th in the league.
The Cowboys' defensive line will need to generate a consistent pass rush to disrupt the Lions' rhythm and force turnovers.
Contain Aidan Hutchinson
Last week, it was T.J. Watt. This week, the Cowboys face another formidable pass rusher in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the current NFL sack leader, Hutchinson has been playing at an All-Pro level, and making a strong case for Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Hutchinson, a Pro Bowl selection in 2023, has recorded 6.5 sacks, 23 pressures, and 14 quarterback hits through September, earning the former first-round pick the Defensive Player of the Month award.
Following an injury to rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton, the Cowboys shuffled their offensive line moving All-Pro Tyler Smith over to tackle and TJ Bass at guard.
The offensive line, featuring Tyler Smith, T.J. Bass, Cooper Beebe, Zack Martin, and Terence Steele, provided a significant boost. This revamped unit gave quarterback Dak Prescott more time to survey the field.
While Guyton's status is still to be determined, owner Jerry Jones expressed optimism about the rookie's chances to play.
If the Cowboys' offensive line can protect Prescott, it may create opportunities for big plays against the 27th-ranked Lions pass defense, which has allowed an average of 258.3 yards per game.
I'll say it again clean up the penalties and eliminate the mistakes
The Cowboys' penalty woes continued in Week 6, as they committed 11 penalties in a game for the third time this season and in back-to-back games.
Currently, Dallas is ranked fourth in the league for penalties, with a total of 43 infractions resulting in 331 yards. Among these penalties, the Cowboys are tied for second in false starts with 10 and tied for third in offensive holding calls with eight.
Additionally, Prescott threw two interceptions, that contributed to a disappointing three-turnover performance.
The first interception was an underthrown ball in the end zone intended for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who had some words for his quarterback after the play.
Prescott's second interception was on a deep ball down the middle of the field, which the Steelers offense took advantage of and turned into a touchdown on their next possession.
In the closing moments of the fourth quarter, the offense faced a second-and-goal from the half-yard line. Running back Rico Dowdle was hit by Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts, who forced the ball loose.
Luckily for the Cowboys, Prescott was there for the recovery, helping the Cowboys avoid the number one spot on Sportscenter's not-top-10 list.
While it may seem like a cliché, penalties and turnovers against a talented team like the Lions will ultimately cost the Cowboys. These mistakes can give the Lions' offense short fields and momentum, making it difficult for the Cowboys to overcome.
