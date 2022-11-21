FRISCO - As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite.

Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe.

And the Cowboys won 40-3.

Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they know something again?

This week, two NFC East rivals face off for the traditional Thanksgiving afternoon game in Arlington as the Cowboys are at 7-3 ... as as the visiting New York Giants.

But do the oddsmakers see the Cowboys and the Giants as being on the same level? Hardly; Dallas is a heavy home favorite here - the pick by 7.5 points.

Maybe in play for New York: The Giants are coming off an upset loss at home against the losing Lions.

Maybe in play for the Cowboys: That trouncing at Minny was about as convincing - even close to "perfect'' - as a win can be.

And one more factor: These two teams opposed each other earlier this year, at MetLife Stadium and with the injured Dak Prescott watching as Cooper Rush played QB. ... and yet the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 23-16.

So yes, it is quite possible that when it comes to the Cowboys - who see themselves as "scary'' (and even moreso if they pull off the Odell Beckham Jr. signing) and who see themselves as "Super'' (from owner Jerry Jones on down) - the wise guys have some wisdom here.

