Cowboys vs. Redskins, And 2 Lame-Duck Coaches Seeing Eye-to-Eye

FRISCO - Bill Callahan and Jason Garrett didn't always see eye-to-eye in the three years the former worked for the latter on the Dallas Cowboys staff. But suddenly? When their eyes meet this Sunday at A & T Stadium in a Week 17 clash between the Cowboys and the Redskins, what each man might see is mutual understanding.

“I have a lot of respect for Jason,” said Callahan, now the Redskins interim head coach but in 2012-14 Dallas' O-line coach. “I think he was tremendously well-organized. He was a really good communicator with the players. his messages were always spot-on with the opponents we were playing. He was very demanding as a staff member as to what he wanted. He demanded precision.”

None of those "demands'' are much paying off for Garrett right now, as his 7-8 Cowboys have blown a chance to lock up a playoff berth. And Callahan hasn't exactly led a revival in Washington, either; even with the early-season firing of Jay Gruden, the Redskins are just 3-12 entering the final game of the season.

So while Urban Meyer plays Footsie as a future coaching candidate with both franchises, Callahan and Garrett find themselves almost in the same boat.

Or rather, two different boats ... but both fully of leaks.

Dallas, of course, will be scoreboard-watching (Oh, we know Garrett will deny being human in that regard) as while the Cowboys are trying to beat Washington, they'll also be hoping the Giants simultaneously beat Philly, thus thrusting Dallas into the NFC East title and the playoffs.

Dallas' 7-8 is obviously better than Washington's 3-12. But in terms of relative disappointment?

Jason Garrett and Bill Callahan are about to see eye-to-eye.