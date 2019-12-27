CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys vs. Redskins, And 2 Lame-Duck Coaches Seeing Eye-to-Eye

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Bill Callahan and Jason Garrett didn't always see eye-to-eye in the three years the former worked for the latter on the Dallas Cowboys staff. But suddenly? When their eyes meet this Sunday at A&T Stadium in a Week 17 clash between the Cowboys and the Redskins, what each man might see is mutual understanding.

“I have a lot of respect for Jason,” said Callahan, now the Redskins interim head coach but in 2012-14 Dallas' O-line coach. “I think he was tremendously well-organized. He was a really good communicator with the players. his messages were always spot-on with the opponents we were playing. He was very demanding as a staff member as to what he wanted. He demanded precision.”

None of those "demands'' are much paying off for Garrett right now, as his 7-8 Cowboys have blown a chance to lock up a playoff berth. And Callahan hasn't exactly led a revival in Washington, either; even with the early-season firing of Jay Gruden, the Redskins are just 3-12 entering the final game of the season.

So while Urban Meyer plays Footsie as a future coaching candidate with both franchises, Callahan and Garrett find themselves almost in the same boat.

ren collage
Contact Renaissance Precast (214) 675-1800

Or rather, two different boats ... but both fully of leaks.

Dallas, of course, will be scoreboard-watching (Oh, we know Garrett will deny being human in that regard) as while the Cowboys are trying to beat Washington, they'll also be hoping the Giants simultaneously beat Philly, thus thrusting Dallas into the NFC East title and the playoffs.

Dallas' 7-8 is obviously better than Washington's 3-12. But in terms of relative disappointment?

Jason Garrett and Bill Callahan are about to see eye-to-eye.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Part of the Cowboys' Flop is Dak Prescott's Fault?

Mike Fisher

As Dak Prescott Tries To Get Through Another Week With A Shoulder Injury, the Question Lingers: Which Part of the Cowboys' Flop is the QB's Fault?

'Coach' Witten To Make Rapid Decision About A Cowboys Retirement

Mike Fisher

Jason Witten Cleverly Addresses Questions About his Dallas Cowboys Future - as a Possible Retiree and as a Possible Coach

Dak 'Will Be Damned' If He'll Talk About Garrett's Contract - But No Cowboys Malice is Intended

Mike Fisher

Dak Prescott and Jason Garrett are Both at the Ends of Their Contracts - but Both Have Bigger and more Immediate Cowboys Issues At Hand

Comic Relief: Garrett Reveals When He'll Think About His Cowboys Coaching Future

Mike Fisher

A Focused - But For a Moment, Funny - Dallas Coach Jason Garrett Reveals When He'll Think About His Cowboys Coaching Future

Dak Prescott among 4 ‘DNPs’ on Cowboys Christmas Day Injury Report

Mike Fisher

As the Cowboys Hang on For Dear Life to NFL Playoff Hopes, Dak Prescott is among 4 ‘DNPs’ on Their Christmas Day Injury Report

'Amari Christmas Wish': That Garrett's Cowboys Could Tell The Truth About Cooper's 'Tired Rotational Benching'

Mike Fisher

We Wish You 'Amari Christmas' - And We Offer You Some Harsh Truths About Jason Garrett's Cowboys and WR Cooper's 'Tired Rotational Benching'

'53 Brands': Bombastic (and Losing) Cowboys 'Have Met the Enemy, and He is Us'

Mike Fisher

No Longer 'In Control of their Own Destiny' - the Phrase the Dallas Cowboys Have Been Mouthing For Three Months - This Team With A Losing Record 'Has Met the Enemy, and He is Us'

WATCH: Eagles Fans Boo Dak & Zeke at Cowboys Team Hotel in Philly

Mike Fisher

As The Dallas Cowboys Leave Their Team Hotel in Downtown Philly Bound for The Linc, Stars Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are Met By Boos from The Locals

Aboard The 'Flight From Hell:' Cowboys Grounded In Philly

Mike Fisher

Welcome Aboard The Dallas Cowboys Team Buses, Waiting For A "Flight From Hell'' Home After Being Grounded In Philly

Cowboys LB Vander Esch to Undergo 'Minor Surgery' On Neck

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Young Standout Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch Will Undergo 'Minor Surgery' On His Neck, With the Team Confident in a Full and Rapid Recovery