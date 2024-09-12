Cowboys vs. Saints : 3 keys to victory in Dallas' Week 2 home opener
Week one unfolded in every conceivable way for the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. The two teams will now meet in Week Two for the Cowboys' home opener.
Sunday couldn't have scripted a better start for the Cowboys. They dominated the Cleveland Browns 33-17, with quarterback Dak Prescott celebrating his record-breaking contract with a turnover free performance.
The defense was just as impressive, suffocating Deshaun Watson and the Browns' offense.
Meanwhile, the Saints put the Carolina Panthers away before halftime, cruising to a 47-10 victory against their division rival.
Quarterback Derek Carr played a near erfect game, throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns with an 82.6% completion percentage.
While the Cowboys were happy with their Week One win, head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledges that his team still has "work to do" as the season progresses.
Let's break down three keys to victory and the steps the Cowboys can take to secure a 2-0 start for the second consecutive season.
Establishing the Run
Against the Browns, the Cowboys rushed for over a 100 yards as a team, a solid performance against a team that ranked 11th against the run last season and is currently facing questions in their backfield.
However, the Cowboys' ground game wasn't without its limitations. Ezekiel Elliott, their leading rusher, managed only 40 yards, and their longest run of the game was a 12-yard gain by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
The Saints defense dominated the Panthers' run game in their Week One route, limiting Carolina's ground attack to a paltry 58 yards and an average of just 2.9 yards per carry.
While the Cowboys' run game doesn't need to be flawless, establishing a consistent ground attack to complement the passing game would undoubtedly benefit the offense and alleviate some of the pressure on Dak Prescott.
Minimize the Number of Penalties
Unfortunately, old habits are hard to break, and for the Cowboys, that means the recurring issue of penalties that has plagued them for the past three seasons and yet again on Sunday.
During Sunday's win the Cowboys' persistent penalty problem resurfaced, with the team committing 11 infractions for 85 yards.
While they managed to overcome the self-inflicted wounds this time, Dallas needs to demonstrate better discipline and avoid committing penalties, especially when kicker Brandon Aubrey is attempting to etch his name in the record books.
Limit Explosive Plays
While it wasn't a major concern in last week's performance, the Cowboys' defense showcased its ability to limit explosive plays, allowing only one reception of 25 yards or more, a catch by tight end David Njoku.
The Saints, while perhaps lacking a collection of household names on offense, possess a number of dynamic playmakers who can create explosive plays at any given moment.
Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, fresh off a 59-yard touchdown reception last week, is a legitimate big-play threat.
He showcased his explosiveness last season, recording seven plays of 25 yards or more.
On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys' secondary will need to be especially vigilant against wide receiver Chris Olave, who demonstrated his ability to stretch the field last season with eight plays of 25 yards or more.
