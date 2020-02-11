CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys 'Want To Avoid' Tag On Dak (And What That Means For Brady Rumor)

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - While the idea of the Dallas Cowboys switching out Dak Prescott in favor of Tom Brady seems ... well, wild ... the process of doing so would likely include placing a franchise tag on Prescott in order to trade him. And as we evaluate the realities of Brady-for-Dak, it's worth noting that Stephen Jones has given us a landmark to help guide us away from such a blockbuster.

“Our goal is to avoid it,” team COO Jones said of using a franchise tag on Prescott. “We want to get a deal done.''

The desire to do a long-term deal with Prescott to make him the highest-paid player in franchise history is nothing new. The desire to avoid the application of the tag (which is nothing more than a tool to retain the contractual rights to a player)? That means doing a deal before March 10, the NFL deadline to tag a player.

It's a great goal that would keep everyone - except, we suppose, Dak's most boisterous detractors - happy. Dallas would have a centerpiece star who the Joneses consider "deserving'' of top-QB pay. Prescott would have his monster contract in excess of $35 million APY (without, we still believe, ever having demanded $40 mil.) And the team's top locker-room leader would be present for all offseason work as new head coach Mike McCarthy implements his system here at The Star.

But if there is no agreement between now and March 10? The tag is coming. If Dak doesn't sign the tender? He can't get paid. If Dak signs the tender but there is either a) boiling bad blood between the two sides, b) an offer from another team to trade for him and/or c) the opportunity to replace him with a more viable or affordable or even superior option?

The Cowboys will use the tag ... and according to the Michael Irvin-led gossip, will consider moving on to a different QB. (No, the gossip didn't come to Michael from inside The Star, but it's still worth examining.

But if Stephen Jones is telling the truth about wishing to avoid the tag, that means he's telling the truth about the Cowboys wanting to keep Prescott above all other options, including luring Patriots free agent legend Tom Brady out of New England.

"We’re going to roll up our sleeves and when these things get momentum, they get done,'' Jones said. "But both sides got to be in a place where we think we’re within shouting distance of getting something done.”

There is, of course, lots of "shouting'' going on already. Dallas and Dak can quiet the noise by agreeing to a deal sooner rather than later.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
NycDallasFan
NycDallasFan

What, realistically, could We get in a trade for Dak? I have heard comments about moving him but not what we could get. This may be the perfect opportunity to sell high on perception that Dak is a franchise QB. He is not. He needs too much around him to carry a team and paying him hurts the rest of the team. If we could get 2 1st round plus more or 3 #1s, we could package those for Trevor next year. Would you trade Dak for Trevor with his rookie contract? Do other teams see Dak as a system QB for Dallas or a real franchise top 3 QB?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UPDATE: Cowboys Trading Dak to Sign Patriots QB Brady? Listen to Michael Irvin Explain

UPDATE: Cowboys and NFL legend Michael Irvin is the latest media personality to lend his voice to the Dak Prescott and Tom Brady rumors. Let's listen to him explain

Mike Fisher

by

Onix LaFebre

Glazer On Cowboys & Dak: Prescott's Staying in Place - And Not Asking for $40 Million

Jay Glazer Confirms A CowboysSI.com Scoop on What Dak Prescott is Really Asking for In Contract Talks with the Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

SteffiC0924

Cowboys Luring QB Brady from Patriots? ‘Not Even A Thought,’ Says Dak-Focused Stephen Jones

Are the Dallas Cowboys Thinking of Luring QB Tom Brady from the Nee England Patriots? ‘Not Even A Thought,’ Says Dak Prescott-Focused COO Stephen Jones

Mike Fisher

by

DaBoyzFan50

Cowboys Contracts: The 3 NFL 'Franchise Tag' Options With Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys Have Contracts on their Minds, Including The 3 NFL 'Franchise Tag' Options With Free-Agent QB Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Scoop: Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence Joins Romo and Zeke in 'SportsCon' Ownership

Scoop: Dallas Cowboys Star DeMarcus Lawrence Joins Tony Romo and Ezekiel Elliott in 'SportsCon' Ownership and July Event in DFW

Mike Fisher

Sean Lee Exclusive: 'I Love The Cowboys And Hope It Works Out Here'

A CowboysSI.com Sean Lee Exclusive: 'I Love The Cowboys And Hope It Works Out Here,'' says the NFL Free Agent Linebacker

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Is Cowboys Nation Ready For Jason Witten In An Enemy NFL Uniform?

The Writing Seems To Be On The NFL Wall In Dallas. So Is Cowboys Nation Ready For Jason Witten In Another Uniform?

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Cowboys Ex David Irving 1-on-1: ‘Marijuana Can Make This World a Better Place’

Former Dallas Cowboys Standout David Irving 1-on-1 Is Out Of The NFL But Into Something Else. ‘Marijuana Can Make This World a Better Place’

Richie Whitt

Cowboys Ex Coach Linehan Takes Job with National Champ LSU

After a Season off, Former Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coach Scott Linehan Takes a Job with the National Champs at LSU

Mike Fisher

Dak & Brady NFL Rumor Update: Irvin Offers Cowboys Trade-Talk Clarity

The Latest on Those Dak Prescott and Tom Brady NFL Rumors: Michael Irvin Offers Some Dallas Cowboys Trade Clarity

Mike Fisher