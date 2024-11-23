Cowboys' Week 12 roster moves features two key starters ruled out vs. Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys (3-7) have made several roster moves ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Washington Commanders (7-4).
Dallas has activated offensive tackle Chuma Edoga and defensive end Marshawn Kneeland from the injured reserve list. Both players were listed as questionable for the game but are now expected to play.
Edoga was placed on injured reserve in August after suffering a toe injury during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, Kneeland sustained a partially torn lateral meniscus in his right knee during the Cowboys' Week 5 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team will face significant losses on both offense and defense for Sunday's game. Cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin/knee) and guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder) have been ruled out and did not make trip.
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who has been out since Week 5 due to an infection, was also on Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return but was not activated and will not play tomorrow.
Additionally, safety Markquese Bell (shoulder) has been placed on injured reserve, and defensive end K.J. Henry has been waived.
To fill the roster spots, the Cowboys have elevated tight end Princeton Fant and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad. Both players were elevated last week against the Houston Texans.
