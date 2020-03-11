DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant was arrested in his home city of Tampa, Florida on Wednesday morning under a DUI charge and was being held on a $500 bond.

Bryant has since begun the steps of acquiring the bond and being released from jail.

According to the arrest report, Bryant took a breath test and was found to have a blood alcohol content level of .102 and .099, which resulted in a failure of the test and an arrest. The legal limit for blood alcohol level is .08.

Bryant was stopped by Tampa police at approximately 2:45 am ET after he was found to be driving without his headlights turned on

Per the police report, Bryant “exhibited several clues of impairment, including bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech, an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.”

Bryant also admitted to police that he had drunk "several margaritas" before getting behind the wheel of his car.

Bryant went undrafted out of Temple in the 2019 NFL Draft but received a camp invite as a rookie free agent from the Cincinnati Bengals.

After being waived by the Bengals, Dallas signed Bryant to the practice squad and would go on to elevate him to the 53-man roster, where he appeared in 12 games, mostly on special teams as a coverage player.

Bryant only had one target on the season but was able to make it count, taking it in a touchdown against in the Cowboys Thanksgiving Day loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Cowboys have yet to release a statement on Bryant's arrest.