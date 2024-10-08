Cowboys will be battle tested if they make playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys are officially back on track after a gritty 20-17 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers' top-ranked defense.
For the first time in a while, the Cowboys demonstrated their ability to win under adversity, even when they weren’t firing on all cylinders.
The Cowboys have officially got everyone back on the hype train, but their upcoming gauntlet of a schedule could either bury them or put them in the best position they’ve been in heading into the playoffs.
Unlike the past three seasons when the Cowboys finished 12-5, they lacked the level of competition during the regular season to fully prepare them for the intensity of the playoffs. This year, their challenging schedule could be the key to a deeper postseason run.
The Cowboys currently have the sixth hardest remaining schedule including six games against teams who made the Playoffs last year.
Those six playoff opponents include the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and Philadelphia Eagles (twice), as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On top of that, they’ll face the red-hot Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders twice. This stretch will undoubtedly test the Cowboys, potentially defining their season and hopefully playoff seeding.
