Cowboys will miss out on multiple head coaches by not firing Mike McCarthy sooner
The Dallas Cowboys are enduring a disappointing 7-9 season, fueling widespread calls for the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy.
This sentiment has lingered for most of the season, despite a brief resurgence when the team won three of four games. However, any momentum McCarthy and the Cowboys thought they had gained evaporated after last week’s humiliating 41-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
With the team appearing to have given up and McCarthy winning just one playoff game in his five-year tenure, it’s fair to question whether the Cowboys made a mistake by not parting ways with him earlier this season.
MORE: Jerry Jones praises Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys improvement
The timing of McCarthy’s potential dismissal could have significant consequences. Some of the best head coaching candidates are already being pursued.
Brian Flores could be drawing interest from the Bears, and Mike Vrabel is reportedly interviewing with the Jets. By waiting too long, the Cowboys risk losing out on these top-tier options, leaving themselves with fewer choices heading into the offseason.
McCarthy is not an incompetent coach. The decision to replace him should only come if the Cowboys can secure someone better. However, by hesitating, Dallas may be backing itself into a corner where keeping McCarthy becomes the right decision, even if it’s not the best possible path forward.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles
2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc