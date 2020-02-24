Cowboys SI
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys 'Won't Move Forward' With Deals on Dak and Amari Until CBA Settled

Mike Fisher

Hurry up and wait.

That is essentially the position of the Dallas Cowboys as in their view, the unsettled situation with the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations have created their own negotiations with top free agents Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper to be unsettled as well.

Muscle MX CBD Balm_Dallas (2)

The Cowboys and quarterback Prescott were close on a deal in September, a deal we believe was worth about $34 million APY. But Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on Monday while speaking to the media in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine that the two sides have not negotiated seriously since that time.

It's been Jones' position more recently that "things are fixin' to heat up'' with the Cowboys and their QB. But what "heated up'' instead were the NFL owners' talks with the NFLPA. And as a result, a deal might be around the corner that will help Dallas (and other teams) determine what the cap will be, what tags might be available, and the like.

Jones said Cooper's status is similar, though he added that there was an "upbeat'' conversation with the receiver's representatives at the Super Bowl.

If a new CBA is not in place, the Cowboys would be able to use both the franchise and transition tags this offseason - if they don't get deals done with the two players by the tag deadline (presently March 10 but reportedly moving to March 18). Short of that? All Dallas can commit to is its belief in the players, as exemplified by what Jones said about Prescott when asked about the idea of altering the team's plans at QB.

“Dak’s our quarterback,” Jones said. “He’s our quarterback for the future. We have nothing but the greatest respect for him. . . . There’s no thoughts like that.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Do NFL's New Deadline Dates Mean to Cowboys Dak & Amari?

Reported New Deadline Dates Are Tangled Up With New CBA Developments. What Do the Changes Mean to the Dallas Cowboys and Free Agents Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper?

Mike Fisher

Is Cowboys QB Dak Already Protected Enough? Meet The O-Linemen at Combine

The Dallas Cowboys Do Not Have a 'Protection' Problem as it Relates To QB Dak Prescott and his Offensive Line. But as We Look into the NFL Scouting Combine, We remember to 'Keep Our Strength Strong'

Mike Fisher

NFL Combine Cowboys: Witten? Jarwin? Introducing the 20 Tight Ends In Indy

The NFL Scouting Combine is Underway And The Dallas Cowboys Are Rolling Up Their Sleeves. Jason Witten? Blake Jarwin? Answers in Indy? Introducing the 20 Tight Ends at The Combine

Mike Fisher

NFL Combine Cowboys: Introducing The WRs (A Sneaky Dallas Need)

The Dallas Cowboys are at The NFL Scouting Combine And While there is a Focus on Amari Cooper and His Contract, There Should Also Be A Focus on building Dallas' WR Room Via the NFL Draft

Mike Fisher

Cowboys at the Combine: The Complete NFL Schedule of Events

The Dallas Cowboys are at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Here's The Complete NFL Schedule of Events

Mike Fisher

NFL Combine Cowboys: Meet The QBs - And Should Dallas Draft One?

The Dallas Cowboys are at The NFL Combine And They Already Have Plans For Dak Prescott. But Just in Case ... Introducing The Quarterbacks Readying for the NFL Draft

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Scouting Combine Primer: 'We're In The Talent-Acquisition Business'

A Dallas Cowboys NFL Scouting Combine Primer: 'We're In The Talent-Acquisition Business,' Says COO Stephen Jones As Jerry's Bus Rolls Toward Indianapolis and then The NFL Draft

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Time for NFL Scouting Combine - Top 10 Stories

In this edition of Cowboys 1st & 10 I tell you what's really important at the NFL's annual Scouting Combine and more Cowboys Updates

Matthew Postins

Cowboys 'To-Do List' Criticism, Part 5: 'Make A Decision at Tight End'

The Respected NFL Analyst Bill Barnwell Prioritizes the Dallas Cowboys Issues but Trashes the Franchise in the Process. How Fair Are ESPN's 'Top 5' Criticisms of The Cowboys? Part 5: Find a Tight End

Mike Fisher

by

jda8600

Pot, Power & Playoffs: How NFL CBA Proposal Would Impact The Cowboys

The NFL Owners Have A New CBA Proposal. As The Players Get Ready To Vote, Here's How 3 Factors Would Impact The Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

Idrthrbncleve