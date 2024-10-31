Cowboys WR could be the centerpiece for upset over the Atlanta Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys have a tall task this Sunday when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. On paper, the Falcons' offense may steamroll the Cowboys' defense, which can't seem to stay healthy. However, anything can happen on any given Sunday.
But for anything to happen, the Cowboys are going to need big performances from players who have yet to have their breakout game, which is why it is time for KaVontae Turpin to have his moment on Sunday.
In order to pull off an upset, a team needs to play well in every facet of the game. Special teams are where Turpin can be the X-factor that the Cowboys desperately need to bring the energy. Turpin has proven that his speed can change the game on a dime.
MORE: Cowboy Roundup: 10 storylines vs. Falcons; Reality about playoff hopes
The Cowboys are still looking for someone to help CeeDee Lamb in the receiving game. Why not prepare to get Turpin some more looks in this game? Dallas is in desperation mode, and trying new things will not hinder this team more than they already are.
