Cowboy Roundup: Possible roster cut targets; Keys to dominant Cowboys D
The Dallas Cowboys have less than two weeks until the start of the 2024 NFL regular season, and it's crunch time for a number of decisions to be made.
Of course, there are still questions about whether deals will get done with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and/or Dak Prescott before the start of the season, but there are more immediate issues at hand.
By Tuesday afternoon, all 32 teams across the league will have to whittle their offseason rosters down to 53 players.
While we wait to see which players will be cut and how everything plays out, let's take a look at some of the headlines making waves in Cowboys Nation to kick off another week
3 players hold the keys to a dominant Cowboys D in 2024
The Dallas Cowboys defense showed flashes of brilliance under new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer during the preseason, and there is now buzz that it could be a top 10 unit in the league this year.
InsideTheStar.com took a look at three players who will be key to taking the defense to an elite level in 2024.
5 players Cowboys could possibly target during roster cuts
As the Cowboys work their way to the final 53-man roster, there are some players around the league to monitor as potential late adds before the season begins.
Blogging the Boys took a look at five players who could be potential targets for Dallas as roster cuts are taking place.
