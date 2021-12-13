Dak Decisions: QB Reveals Root of His Cowboys Struggles

“As long as we’re heading on a winning track, and heading into the tournament,” Dak says, “we’ll get it right.”

FRISCO - Dak Prescott isn’t denying that he is part of his Dallas Cowboys’ “struggles on offense.” But in the wake of Dallas’ all-important 27-20 survival win in Washington on Sunday, he submits two pieces of positive news.

One, it’s a good thing Dallas won in spite of some of his wobbly work.

Two, he believes he’s discovered the key to what appears to be a bit off-kilter about his play.

“It was a struggle on offense,” conceded Prescott, who was …. …. “But it’s better in a winning effort.”

“Better,” of course, means “easier to stomach” - something that would not have been the case had Washington, which stormed back from a mid-third-quarter deficit of 24-0, completed the comeback.

Among other dubious numbers here: Prescott’s 58.8 rating here is his second-lowest since early 2018.

And how to make things “better” in terms of QB play? Prescott has certainly had moments of magnificence during Dallas’ drive to 9-4 and it’s control of the NFC East. But … are nagging injuries adding up? Is he “hearing footsteps” or “seeing ghosts”? Is there a footwork problem?

“Some of the things are just simple decision-making by me,” Prescott assured. “And I’ll clean those up.”

Prescott’s intellectual honesty and gritty determination are beyond question here, so Cowboys Nation has every reason to buy in there. Fortunately, as Dak notes, never in his six NFL seasons has he teamed with a defense as forceful as this present Dallas group, which carried the Cowboys to the win at Washington. Its presence allows Prescott a bit of breathing room as he works through correcting his errors.

“As long as we’re heading on a winning track, and heading into the tournament,” he said, “we’ll get it right.”