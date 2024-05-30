Will Dak Prescott break this Cowboys record in 2024?
Prescott has a chance to potentially surpass Tony Romo's record as the Cowboys' all-time passing yards leader this season. With Dak's current tally standing at 29,459 yards putting him third all-time behind Troy Aikman and Tony Romo.
With Romo's current record at 34,183 yards, Dak needs 4,725 more yards to claim the top spot in Cowboys history. Considering the rumors surrounding Prescott's contract situation, this could be his final chance to accomplish this feat.
Assuming Prescott plays 17 games, he would need to average 277.94 passing yards a game to reach 4,725 yards and become the Cowboys' all-time leader in passing yards. Prescott has accomplished this just once in his career when he led the Cowboys to an 8-8 record back in 2019.
Knowing Prescott, this record and his contract are probably the last things on his mind as he hopes to finally find team success on a franchise that has been deprived of it since its last Super Bowl in 1996.