Dak Prescott 'Almost Perfect': Cowboys QB Big 'Dak-curacy' Numbers at Jaguars Halftime

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is on track to have a career-high in interceptions ... and the Jags can be ballhawks. But the first half at Jacksonville is all about "Dak-curacy.''

We call it "Dak-curacy.''

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has come under heavy criticism of late due to the increased frequency of interceptions creeping into his game. Despite Dallas holding a 10-3 record, many have blasted the quarterback over the recent rise in turnovers.

Since his return from a thumb injury that caused him to miss five weeks, Prescott has thrown an interception in six of his eight games. That isn't ideal.

Now along comes Sunday's visit to Jacksonville, and through the first half, Prescott has been ... well, almost perfect.

Dak's got Dallas up 21-7 at the half, and his stat line is golden: He's 15 of 16 for 137 yards and two TDs, and he's added a bullish 12-yard run.

Coming into the game, coach Mike McCarthy insisted that his franchise quarterback is taking the recent surge in interceptions very seriously.

"It's part of this ride, the journey," McCarthy said. "Dak Prescott is as accountable individual as I have ever worked with."

Entering today, since Dak's return, he has thrown eight interceptions and he threw one in Week 1 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his injury.

That makes it nine in total. Should he keep this pace, he could create an unwanted career-high in interceptions (13 in 2017). Prescott throw two interceptions against the Houston Texans and needed an 11-play, 98-yard game-winning drive to scrape past Lovie Smith's team.

But for McCarthy, while interceptions are bad, it is more important to discover how and why they happen instead of just looking purely at the number.

"Trust me, we don't want our quarterback throwing interceptions, but they are part of the game," McCarthy said.

"It's definitely a statistic that doesn't look good. But when you go and look at them, why did it happen, when did it happen, was it decision or execution? You take all that in, and at the end of the day, those are the things you learn from more you probably do the tight completion throws."

Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan and stated that he likes the offense being aggressive, but without the turnovers.

“The definition of aggressiveness doesn’t have to include turnovers," Jones said. "It does not have to include that. I do like aggressiveness without the turnovers.”

So far today? Jerry's desired formula is in play ... thanks to "Dak-curacy.''

